Jorja Smith Unveils Debut Album ‘Lost & Found’

We first heard Jorja Smith in 2016 thanks to her appearance on Drake’s More Life album. Then, she followed-up with singles such as “Blue Lights,” “Where Did I Go?” and “Teenage Fantasy.” Now, the British singer/songwriter finally shares her highly-anticipated debut album, Lost & Found.

The 12-track effort is featureless, and finds the 20-year-old crooning about having fun, experiencing love and hoping for love.

During an interview with Crack Magazine, Smith explained the meaning of the album’s title. “I felt like a small girl in this big world,” she said. “I’m in this big city and it’s a lot to take in. I never really find myself on the album, and I still feel very lost in this world. But I know that I want to sing, and write songs. I definitely know what I want to do. I know the gift I’ve found.”

Lost & Found serves as the follow-up to Project 11 EP, released in 2017.

