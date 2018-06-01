J.R. Smith’s major mistake during Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals on Thursday night (May 31) certainly cost the Cleveland Cavaliers a win.

In last few seconds of the fourth quarter, the game was tied at 107 and Smith (who had possession of the ball) began dribbling it in the opposite direction after grabbing a rebound. “I was trying to get enough to bring it out to get a shot off,” Smith told reporters after there was a belief that he thought the Cavs were a point ahead of the Golden State Warriors, who ended up winning Game 1, with a score of 124-114.

“I knew we were tied, I thought we were going to call timeout. If I thought we were ahead, I’d have held onto the ball and let them foul me.”

During a press conference after the game, LeBron James, whose own reaction to the gaffe became a meme in itself, walked away from a reporter who would not drop his question about knowing Smith thoughts. Other players in the league, such as Karl-Anthony Towns, Enes Kanter and Joel Embiid took to Twitter to comment on Smith’s mistake.

“That is as inexcusable of a mistake as you can possibly make,” said sports commentator Stephen A. Smith.

Not surprisingly, social media was lit up with scathing-yet-hilarious responses to the shooting guard’s lapse in judgement. Get your Friday morning laughs in by checking out some of our favorite reactions below.

JR Smith with the dumbest play in NBA Finals history. LeBron is going to trade him to Siberia pic.twitter.com/rEX7pqlerS — Eric Rosenthal (@ericsports) June 1, 2018

LeBron walks off the podium after an exchange with a reporter about JR Smith, tells him to “be better tomorrow” pic.twitter.com/Fq8wezSuFT — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 1, 2018

Jr is on that henny lol pic.twitter.com/0GBhgXjVyt — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 1, 2018

when you drop 50 in a Finals game that will forever be known as that time JR Smith forgot the score pic.twitter.com/l7Lba5uTyR — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) June 1, 2018