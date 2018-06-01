J.R. Smith Memes Take Over After NBA Player’s Major Mistake

J.R. Smith’s major mistake during Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals on Thursday night (May 31) certainly cost the Cleveland Cavaliers a win.

In last few seconds of the fourth quarter, the game was tied at 107 and Smith (who had possession of the ball) began dribbling it in the opposite direction after grabbing a rebound. “I was trying to get enough to bring it out to get a shot off,” Smith told reporters after there was a belief that he thought the Cavs were a point ahead of the Golden State Warriors, who ended up winning Game 1, with a score of 124-114.

“I knew we were tied, I thought we were going to call timeout. If I thought we were ahead, I’d have held onto the ball and let them foul me.”

During a press conference after the game, LeBron James, whose own reaction to the gaffe became a meme in itself, walked away from a reporter who would not drop his question about knowing Smith thoughts. Other players in the league, such as Karl-Anthony Towns, Enes Kanter and Joel Embiid took to Twitter to comment on Smith’s mistake.

“That is as inexcusable of a mistake as you can possibly make,” said sports commentator Stephen A. Smith.

Not surprisingly, social media was lit up with scathing-yet-hilarious responses to the shooting guard’s lapse in judgement. Get your Friday morning laughs in by checking out some of our favorite reactions below.

