Kamasi Washington’s new album, Heaven and Earth is finally here. With 16 tracks on the album, Washington delivers a dose of much-needed soul in the hip-hop and trap-heavy industry full of cultural ups and downs.

Led with the powerful singles “Fists of Fury,” “Street Fighter Mas” and “The Space Travelers Lullaby,” the Los Angeles jazz saxophonist and composer sonically proves he’s found a lane that’s all his own. However, unlike a lot of new albums that have begun to max out at 30 minutes or less, Heaven and Earth is a whopping two hours long, and from the first few singles, it sounds like he’ll earn every bit of our time.

Stream the new album down below and share your thoughts.