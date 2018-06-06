Kanye West Announces #ProjectWyoming

Kanye West is kicking things into high gear. After releasing his latest studio album, Ye, on June 1, the rapper just announced a series of events, entitled #PROJECTWYOMING.

The announcement arrived on West’s personal website on Wednesday morning (June 6). It features a video from the rapper’s listening party in Moran, Wyoming. “Remember this,” Chris Rock narrates over the video of fans standing in front of a burning campfire. “Rap music, hip-hop music is the first art form created by free black men. And no black man has taken more advantage of his freedom than Kanye West.” The video proceeds to show footage from the listening party livestream.

The site also provides a list of three cities in which the event will take place. The first date kicks off on June 6, in Ye’s hometown of Chicago. It will then hit Miami, concluding its voyage in Brooklyn on June 7. The site provides RSVP links for Chicago and Miami’s listings.

It’s unclear what #PROJECTWYOMING will entail at this time, but it will likely include content surrounding his new Ye album. As previously reported, owners from the Wyoming ranch Kanye used for his listening party, have reportedly banned rappers from hosting anymore events after a number of noise complaints. Nevertheless, Yeezy’s first-week sales for the album are pretty impressive. Ye debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and is projected to surpass 175,000 equivalent units sold.

Stay tuned for more details regarding #PROJECTWYOMING. Check out the announcement here.