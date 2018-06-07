A New Kanye West Song, “Face Down,” Feat. Lil Yachty & Quavo Has Surfaced

Kanye West continues to make news. Following the release of his critically acclaimed album, ye, today (June 7), a new track featuring Quavo and Lil Yachty dubbed, “Face Down” surfaced on the ‘Net.

The three rappers share their respective experiences with untrustworthy women.

Back in January, Quavo had revealed that he had been closely working with Kanye on new music, including making beats alongside him. He had added that the tracks were of “a crazy, different feel.” No music from the two came out following that but ‘Face Down’ sounds like it could be from those sessions the Migos rapper was talking about.

In other Mr. West news, the Chicago native announced a series of events, #PROJECTWYOMING. made the announcement with a video on his website. The video features his recently listening parry in Moran, Wyoming.

“Remember this,” Chris Rock, who narrates the video, says. “Rap music, hip-hop music is the first art form created by free black men. And no black man has taken more advantage of his freedom than Kanye West.”

Listen to “Face Down” above.