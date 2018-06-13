Kanye West Reveals Tracklist For Upcoming Nas Album

Nas’ album is really finished. Leading up to its highly-anticipated release, Kanye West shared the tracklist featuring seven songs.

The tracklist doesn’t appear to have any features. The album seems to hold the same format as the previously released G.O.O.D. Music albums – Pusha T’s DAYTONA, Kanye’s Ye, and the Kanye and Kid Cudi joint project, Kids See Ghosts – in terms of length. The seven song titles include: “Everything,” “Bonjour,” “Not For Radio,” “Adam & Eve,” “Simple Things,” “Cops” and “I Can Explain.”

The Nas album doesn’t have a title at this time, but we do know that Kanye has been heavily involved in the project’s production. Earlier this week, Kanye tweeted about working on Nas’ twelfth studio album as well as other projects on the G.O.O.D. Music label. “Just wanted to say I’m up in the morning working on the Nas album and I’m so humbled by all the love we’re getting on these albums. We’re still the kids we used to be,” he wrote on June 11. “We’re here creating in real time just having fun. I hear the albums blasting out of the cars when I walk down the street. Kids come up to me and tell me their favorite songs. We’re experimenting with new sounds structures and ideas.”

Nas’ album is expected to drop this Friday (June 15). In the meantime, check out the tracklist here.

