According to Kim Kardashian, her husband Kanye West shot the album cover for his eighth studio-album ye on his iPhone on the way to his listening party in Jackson Hole, Wyo.

The socialite, who recently met with Donald Trump to discuss prison reform, took to her Twitter page to reveal that the album cover cost West absolutely nothing to shoot. This is a complete difference from his decision to shell out $85,000 of a picture of Whitney Houston’s bathroom for Pusha T’s DAYTONA cover.

The ye album cover is a picturesque shot of mountains with the words “I hate being Bi-polar, its awesome” handwritten in green across the front. Throughout the album, West details his innermost thoughts and struggles with bipolar disorder. West invited select members of the media and a plethora of high-profile stars to his listening party on May 31. These stars include Nas, Lil Yachty, collaborator Kid Cudi, Chris Rock and more. A live stream of West’s album was available to watch via the Wav app.

Ye is one of several projects that G.O.O.D. Music has in store for fans in the next few weeks. Last week, Pusha T dropped DAYTONA, and we’re anticipating a Kanye West and Kid Cudi album next week. An entirely Yeezy-produced Nas album is expected to drop on Jun. 15, and Teyana Taylor’s album will be released on Jun. 22.