The month of May ushered in the beef heard around the world when Pusha T and Drake engaged in lyrical warfare. The pair traded bars about each other’s loved ones, more-so Pusha T on “The Story Of Adidon,” and Kanye West’s name previously fell into the crossfire on Drizzy’s “Duppy Freestyle.”

Drake alleged that he helped West with writing on The Life Of Pablo, stating: “Father had to stretch his hands out and get it from me/I pop style for 30 hours, then let him repeat.” The Toronto native even posted a photo of a $100,000 invoice on his Instagram for “promotional assistance and career reviving,” tagging Pusha T in the process.

Now, with the release of Ye behind him, West briefly gave his reaction on the situation, hoping to bury the rift. “I’ve never been about beef, I’m about love,” he tweeted. “Lines were crossed and it’s not good for anyone, so this is dead now.”

While some listeners have contributed to West’s streams, others are standing firm in their belief that we shouldn’t enable someone who thinks slavery was a choice. A known supporter of hip-hop, famed actor Don Cheadle was asked on Twitter what are his thoughts on Ye. His response below sums up many people’s sentiments.