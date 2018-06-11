A new, yet unauthorized, documentary about Kanye West’s life, from Youtuber True Gerordie, has hit the ‘Net. In the film, which runs longer than an hour, Gerodie explores Mr. West’s early music career as well as the rapper’s controversial rants. The film also touches on Kanye’s struggles of being taking seriously as a MC and struggle to find a record deal.

True Geordie has made a name for himself by discussing popular soccer videos, however, Gerordie does have sound opinions on Ye, and reminds viewers about the old Mr. West.

In related Kanye West news, the Chicago native rapper has earned his eighth No. 1 album after Ye reached the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart. ye moved 208,000 equivalent album units for the week ending on June 7, with 85,000 of those units coming from traditional album sales.

Also, operators of the Diamond Cross Ranch, where Kanye held the listening party for ye, announced a ban from rappers hosting events at their ranch.

According to The Blast, Jane Golliher, who operates the ranch in Morean, Wyoming says there will be “no more rappers” after, what he described to be a confusing and unorganized night for staffers.

Watch the documentary above.