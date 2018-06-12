Kanye West’s ‘Ye’ Album Lands At No. 1 On Billboard 200

Music News

CREDIT: Getty Images

Given Kanye West’s controversial rollout of his eighth solo studio album, it should come as no surprise that the producer/rapper’s latest musical offering beat out its competition.

According to Billboard, West’s Ye project took the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart. The 7-track soundscape also netted 180 million streams. Not too long ago, West celebrated the fact that the entire Ye project ranked from 1-7 on iTunes’ Top Songs chart. The 41-year-old hopes to follow-up that success with his joint album with Kid Cudi, Kids See Ghosts, which debuted last week Friday (June 8).

Ye features appearances by Ty Dolla $ign, Charlie Wilson, 070 Shake, Jeremih and more. Production was mainly spearheaded by West but also took melodic cues from Mike Dean, Noah Goldstein, Francis and the Lights, Caroline Shaw and others.

Next up on West’s roster of executive-produced albums will be Nas’ untitled project. This will be the Queens native’s eleventh studio album since releasing Life Is Good in 2012.

