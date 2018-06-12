Given Kanye West’s controversial rollout of his eighth solo studio album, it should come as no surprise that the producer/rapper’s latest musical offering beat out its competition.

According to Billboard, West’s Ye project took the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart. The 7-track soundscape also netted 180 million streams. Not too long ago, West celebrated the fact that the entire Ye project ranked from 1-7 on iTunes’ Top Songs chart. The 41-year-old hopes to follow-up that success with his joint album with Kid Cudi, Kids See Ghosts, which debuted last week Friday (June 8).

Ye features appearances by Ty Dolla $ign, Charlie Wilson, 070 Shake, Jeremih and more. Production was mainly spearheaded by West but also took melodic cues from Mike Dean, Noah Goldstein, Francis and the Lights, Caroline Shaw and others.

Thank you to everyone who supported our 8th number 1 album 🙌🙌🙌🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 all love all great energy all new soundtracks to the summer all great vibes all great frequencies — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) June 12, 2018

I feel so blessed. For everyone that didn’t turn they back. I’m in tears right now. I love all of you pic.twitter.com/8jwIALBsDu — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) June 4, 2018

Next up on West’s roster of executive-produced albums will be Nas’ untitled project. This will be the Queens native’s eleventh studio album since releasing Life Is Good in 2012.

Just wanted to say I’m up in the morning working on the Nas album and I’m so humbled by all the love we’re getting on these albums. We’re still the kids we used to be. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) June 11, 2018

We’re here creating in real time just having fun. I hear the albums blasting out of the cars when I walk down the street. Kids come up to me and tell me their favorite songs. We’re experimenting with new sounds structures and ideas. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) June 11, 2018