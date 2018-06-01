Kanye West finally dropped his studio album, YE, on June 1. The rapper debuted the seven-track project in Jackson, Wyoming, and fans are already calling it one of the best albums of the year.

The album has been out for less than 24 hours, but we pulled together a list of lyrics referencing Ye’s biggest scandals, as well as other trending moments in pop culture. From the #MeToo movement, to Tristan Thompson’s infidelity, and Ye’s feud with JAY-Z, check out the moments that had social media buzzing below.

On Russell Simmons allegations and the Me Too Movement:

“Russell Simmons wanna pray for me too / I’ma pray for him ‘cause he got #MeToo’d / Thinkin’ what if that happened to me too / Then I’m on E! News” ~ “Yikes”

On The Stormy Daniels and Donald Trump scandal:

“If I pull up with a Kerry Washington, that’s gon’ be an enormous scandal / I could have Naomi Campbell and still might want me a Stormy Daniels” ~ “All Mine”

On His Controversial Statement About Slavery:

“I say ‘slavery a choice’ / They say ‘How, ‘Ye?’ / Just imagine if they caught me on a wild day” ~ “Wouldn’t Leave”

On His Past Twitter Feud wit’s Wiz Khalifa:

“Uh, just a different type of leader We could be in North Korea / I could smoke with Wiz Khalifa Uh, told my wife I’ve never seen her / After I hit it, bye Felicia, that’s the way that I’ma leave it” ~ “Yikes”

On His Feud With JAY-Z:

“How you gon’ hate? N***a, we go wayyy back / To when I had the braids and you had the waveee cap Drop a pimp of the fade and I’m on my way ASAP” ~ “I Thought About Killing You”

On Possibly Being Diagnosed With Bipolar Disorder:

“You see? You see? / That’s what I’m talkin’ ‘bout / That’s why I fuck with Ye / That’s my third person / That’s my bipolar s**t / That’s my superpower, n***a ain’t no disability / I’m a superhero! I’m a superhero! / Ahhhhhh!” ~ “Yikes”

On Suicidal Thoughts:

“Today I thought about killing you / And I think about killing myself, and I love myself way more than I love you, so” ~ “I ThoughtAbout Killing You”

On Popular Movies:

“Answer the the door like Will Smith and Martin /Bad Boys” ~ “Violent Crimes”