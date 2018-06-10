Before Kanye West began to unleash a list of albums that he executive produced, the Chicago native blew spectators away with his commentary. Many presumed his controversial statements, specifically on slavery, would be explained on his Ye album, but fans received the opposite until now.

According to Billboard, West repurposed his views on slavery by changing a lyric on the album’s opener “I Thought About Killing You.” The “Jesus Walks” rapper states: “If I wasn’t shining so hard, wouldn’t be no shade/ Buckwheat-a** ni**a, it’s gon’ be otay/Sorry, but I chose not to be no slave.”

It’s been a month since West’s headlining remarks on slavery made onlookers wonder if he’s officially canceled. During a highly-publicized interview with TMZ, West said “When you hear about slavery for 400 years…that sounds like a choice.” He then took to Twitter to clear up his statements, writing: “My point is for us to have stayed in that position even though the numbers were on our side means that we were mentally enslaved.”

West recently dropped his joint project with Kid Cudi, Kids See Ghosts, and is preparing to load up Nas’ soon-to-be-titled album, which arrives Friday (June 15), six years after his last soundscape, Life Is Good.