It’s officially LGBT Pride weekend in New York City, and Karamo Brown might be able to help you get married or renew your vows. The Queer Eye star is teaming up with the Sonos Store on Saturday (June 23) where there will be chapel-like stations with officiants to help couples enter marriage.

Brown knows a thing or two about engagements and weddings as he’ll be planning his own soon. The reality star/host recently got engaged to his longtime partner, Ian Jordan.

“I knew he was The One because he communicated really well,” Brown told Elite Daily. “Communication is key and the foundation for everything. If you can talk about the big, happy moments, the sad moments, your fears, the things that inspire you in a way that makes you transparent… I’ve never had an interaction like that with anyone before. So I just knew.”

The 37-year-old recently told Pop Sugar that he’d like to wait at least a year before tying the knot in order to enjoy this moment. Since the inception of his career, when he appeared on The Real World Philadelphia in 2004, he’s been an advocate for representing black gay men on television.

Sonos Store is located on 101 Greene Street New York, NY 10012. The event will be from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.