Kehlani Shares Update On ‘Water Is Life’ Project In Nicaragua
While Kehlani has been touring the world, she’s making room to ensure that her global imprint becomes permanent. On Friday (June 22), the “Distraction” singer updated fans on the progress of her joint Water is Life initiative in Nicaragua.
The country’s “Nicarao/Matagalpa/Chorotega people” will be able to utilize a “mental health/spiritual healing center,” Kehlani shared on Instagram. “This project is ESSENTIAL during this time when Nicaragua is on the verge of another civil war,” her post reads. “We are currently prioritizing the youth of the indigenous pueblos of Matagalpa & offering healing circles in this time of wide spread violence.”
Through a $65 donation that gifted consumers with a limited edition “Kehlani Water Is Life Hoodie” and a “Water is Life Zine” the proceeds funded programs and methods of preserving clean water in certain parts of the world.
“From funding the protection of Sacred Water Sites to supporting traditional healing workshops for indigenous youth our initiative will flow and nurture our sacred mother water and those who fight for her!” the site’s statement reads.
WATER IS LIFE PROJECT NICARAGUA! We are currently building a mental health/ spiritual healing center in the mountains of Nicaragua for the Nicarao/Matagalpa/ Chorotega people & other indigenous/ POC allies. The 7 acres we protect is home to 2 sacred water springs & is also a archaelogical site on the lower parts of the land. This project is ESSENTIAL during this time when Nicaragua is on the verge of another civil war. We are currently prioritzing the youth of the indigenous pueblos of Matagalpa & offering healing circles in this time of wide spread violence. We pray & are making offerings to make sure that mind,body, and spirit are tended to in these times of war. Organize with youth wherever you are and ask for support from your elders. We are peace! Here are some photos of the construction of the first building at the center. It will be home to the beautiful family protecting the land. Also some inspiring videos of our youth group. Cannot stress enough how much we all need to show up for one another right now! We must join hands for a global movement led by youth with reverence to the sacred practices of our ancestors who were one with the earth! #indigenousresistance #protectthesacred #waterislife #seventhgeneration for more info on how to donate hit up @jerrynicarao !!
WATER IS LIFE PROJECT NICARAGUA! We are currently building a mental health/ spiritual healing center in the mountains of Nicaragua for the Nicarao/Matagalpa/ Chorotega people & other indigenous/ POC allies. The 7 acres we protect is home to 2 sacred water springs & is also a archaelogical site on the lower parts of the land. This project is ESSENTIAL during this time when Nicaragua is on the verge of another civil war. We are currently prioritzing the youth of the indigenous pueblos of Matagalpa & offering healing circles in this time of wide spread violence. We pray & are making offerings to make sure that mind,body, and spirit are tended to in these times of war. Organize with youth wherever you are and ask for support from your elders. We are peace! Here are some photos of the construction of the first building at the center. It will be home to the beautiful family protecting the land. Also some inspiring videos of our youth group. Cannot stress enough how much we all need to show up for one another right now! We must join hands for a global movement led by youth with reverence to the sacred practices of our ancestors who were one with the earth! #indigenousresistance #protectthesacred #waterislife #seventhgeneration for more info on how to donate hit up @jerrynicarao