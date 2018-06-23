While Kehlani has been touring the world, she’s making room to ensure that her global imprint becomes permanent. On Friday (June 22), the “Distraction” singer updated fans on the progress of her joint Water is Life initiative in Nicaragua.

The country’s “Nicarao/Matagalpa/Chorotega people” will be able to utilize a “mental health/spiritual healing center,” Kehlani shared on Instagram. “This project is ESSENTIAL during this time when Nicaragua is on the verge of another civil war,” her post reads. “We are currently prioritizing the youth of the indigenous pueblos of Matagalpa & offering healing circles in this time of wide spread violence.”

Through a $65 donation that gifted consumers with a limited edition “Kehlani Water Is Life Hoodie” and a “Water is Life Zine” the proceeds funded programs and methods of preserving clean water in certain parts of the world.

“From funding the protection of Sacred Water Sites to supporting traditional healing workshops for indigenous youth our initiative will flow and nurture our sacred mother water and those who fight for her!” the site’s statement reads.