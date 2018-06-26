Fans of the ’90s Nickelodeon staple Kenan & Kel are in for a treat. The dynamic duo of Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell is set to reunite on the reboot of the popular children’s game show Double Dare.

According to a post on Mitchell’s Instagram page, the twosome will appear in an episode of the iconic and slime-filled show on opposing teams. In the clip, Kenan and Kel are seen wearing goggles, alerting fans that “it’s goin’ down.” Mitchell is wearing a blue shirt, while Thompson is wearing a red one.

“Uh oh! The boys are in the building!” wrote Mitchell in the caption of his post. “Fun time shooting Double Dare today with the bro!” According to Mitchell, the nostalgic episode of Double Dare will air later in the summer.

Kenan & Kel aired for four seasons, from 1996 to 2000. They appeared in a TV movie together, Two Heads Are Better Than None, and of course starred in the film Good Burger. Prior to their own show, Thompson and Mitchell were cast members on the sketch comedy show, All That.

Reports reveal that former All That cast member Lori Beth Denberg will also be on the Double Dare episode with her former castmates.