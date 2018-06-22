According to the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), all 14 tracks found on Kendrick Lamar’s fourth LP DAMN. have been certified platinum. This means that each song has an equivalent of 1 million units earned.

“One equivalent song unit, as recognized by the RIAA, is equal to: one digital song sale, or 150 on-demand audio and/or video streams,” reports Billboard. “The RIAA revamped its Gold & Platinum Awards Program on Feb. 1, 2016, growing from a pure sales certification process to one that includes tracks and streams.”

As for the top three biggest hits from the album, “HUMBLE.,” is reportedly certified 7x platinum. “LOVE.” follows behind with 4x platinum and “DNA.” is certified 3x platinum.

K. Dot has had a huge amount of success stemming from DAMN., which was released in April 2017. He took home five Grammy Awards for his work on the album, including Best Rap Album and Best Rap Song for “HUMBLE.” He was also awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Music earlier this year for his album, which is the first non-classical or jazz work to win the award.

“It’s an honor,” Lamar said on the Pulitzer Prize’s live stream about the honor. “I’ve been writing my whole life, so to get this type of recognition… it’s beautiful.”