Kevin Durant Pays First Year Of College Tuition For Four Students

Described as a “superhero, on and off the court” to kids, Kevin Durant continues to showcase his gifts with this latest news. According to Bleacher Report, the Golden State Warrior paid the tuition for four students’ first year of college.

The college-bound scholars were Durant’s mentees at the Boys & Girls Club of Peninsula in California’s Bay Area. The moment was captured in a short ESPN documentary that introduced viewers’ to the teens’ backstory and what their future holds.

The funds will be distributed through Durant’s charity foundation, SFGate reports. The 29-year-old pro-athlete added that he saw a bit of himself within those beaming recipients. “Here are four kids that have been through so much already in their short lives, and to get up the next day and keep pushing, keep trucking, I was very proud just to get to meet them, ” he said to ESPN.

Earlier this year, Durant pledged $10 million to open a center in Prince George’s County, Maryland. The space will be geared toward college preparation for teenagers in Durant’s hometown. In a statement published by WJLA, Durant shared this feat was a dream of his and hopes it’ll “change the game in our community for generations to come.”

Durant and the Warriors will face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday evening (June 6) in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.