Earlier this week, comedian Kathy Griffin called Kevin Hart a p***y for his approach to comedy. She took aim at his Trump avoiding rhetoric in particular. For Griffin, Hart’s status as a black man is tied to his comedic routine. Fans sped to define the implications of her statement, mentioning that the political state of affairs does not make it obligatory for any black people to advocate against the presidency in public. Kevin Hart has decided that the insult isn’t such an insult. He’s disregarding it, according to a source.

“Going after people isn’t Kevin’s style, and he isn’t into telling people what they should or shouldn’t think about the president,” the anonymous source said. “Kevin would much rather stick to what he already does well, and that’s telling jokes that resonate with people on a personal level.” Fans have gone after Griffin, saying that Hart’s decision to remain apolitical is exactly the reason he’s so successful. A large topic, politics is certain to divide his fanbase, as Griffin experienced.

“When you jump into that political realm, you’re alienating some of your audience,” Hart told Variety in an interview last year. “The world today, it’s really not a laughing matter. It’s serious.”

In 2017, Griffin notoriously posed with the fake severed head of Donald Trump, which was covered in blood. The comedienne’s career took a dive after the photo circulated the internet, and she’s admittedly still trying to bring it back to the surface. The event ultimately served as the impetus for her latest 23-show tour, “Laugh Your Head Off,” about Griffin’s year in “recovery” after being blacklisted. While she says the photo was “literally harmless, but completely legal” now, the controversy ended in a tearful apology last year.

“I do feel like this is such an anxiety-ridden time for everyone that there is a thirst for all kinds of comedy,” Griffin told USA Today. “And look, if you want to not hear about Trump at all, go see Kevin Hart. He doesn’t even mention Trump. I personally think that’s a p***y move because he’s a black man. But I guess he’s selling more tickets than I ever will.”

Griffin has since decided to embrace her error as her brand, tying her skits to American politics. Hart, who avoids contention, is reportedly the highest paid comedian, now ahead of Jerry Seinfeld. Check Forbes.