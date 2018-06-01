Kevin Hart To Produce FX Comedy Series Starring Lil Dicky

There’s a new comedy series joining FX network’s roster. Kevin Hart has reportedly signed on to produce a comedy series alongside Scooter Braun. Lil Dicky reportedly wrote and will star in the upcoming show.

The untitled series will depict the life of a suburban man in his late 20s, who is convinced that he is destined to be a rapper, according to The Hollywood Reporter. While he may be sold on the dream, he now has to convince the rest of the world that he’s got what it takes.

The comedy is coming after the success of Dicky’s single “Freaky Friday” with Chris Brown. The song, which was a play on the 2003 remake film of the same name, depicted Dicky’s experiencing life from Chris Brown’s point of view. The track reportedly peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Stay tuned for more details regarding the upcoming series.