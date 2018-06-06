Khalid & H.E.R. Share Sorrowful Record, “This Way,” From ‘Superfly’ Soundtrack

With Superfly set to hit theaters next Wednesday (June 13), the movie’s soundtrack will be available this Friday (June 8th). But today (June 6), the soundtrack’s fourth single, “This Way” with Khalid and H.E.R. has hit the ‘Net.

The two crooners unearth pain and sorrow of a broken relationship.

“You say I’m trippin’, bullshit/You’re the one to make me do shit/You’re the one to make me feel it/The feeling of stupid/I was in your corner when you were putting me through shit/Now you wanna leave/Know you leaving me was foolish,” sings Khalid

The “My Song” singer bites back on the second verse.

“Yeah, all of these excuses/Say I’m the one that made you ruthless/But you’re the reason I’m crazy/And with you I feel useless/I let you have it/You took me for granted/Always wanna play the victim/When they don’t know the truth is,” sings H.E.R.

“This Way” follows singles “No Shame” with Future & PARTYNEXTDOOR, “Walk On Minks” with Future, and “Bag” with Yung Bans and Future. The soundtrack also features Young Thug, Yung Bans, Lil Wayne, Gunna, 21 Savage, PartyNextDoor, Miguel and more

Listen to “This Way” above.