Khalid was featured on the latest NPR Tiny Desk Concert and he did not disappoint.

Through the three-song set, Khalid kept things soulful and true-to-self in performances of his hit songs “Young Dumb & Broke” and “Location.” Before his rendition of “Saved,” the first song he ever wrote, Khalid talked about his journey from Soundcloud artist to R&B sensation.

“There was just this one guy who…didn’t like the fact that I was chasing after something that he probably couldn’t attain himself. He talked a lot about [“Saved”] and how much it sucked and how he hated it. I’m like well, okay, there’s two different things I could do. I could, you know, approach the situation and confront this guy but I was like, ‘No, he doesn’t deserve my energy.’ I was like ‘I’m going to write another song and write another song and write another song’ and here I am,” Khalid boasts. “I honestly couldn’t tell you what that guy is doing with his life but he’s not doing this.”

Last Friday (June 15), Khalid surprised fans with two new songs. The “Location” singer collaborated with Martin Garrix on his single “Ocean” as well as dropped “Stay,” a song of his own, featured on the Uncle Drew Soundtrack.