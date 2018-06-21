Kanye West affiliate and Louis Vuitton’s new artistic director, Virgil Abloh, debuted his first collection for the brand at 2018 Paris Fashion Week on Thursday (June 21). The show featured runway appearances by Kid Cudi, Playboi Carti and Dev Hynes with show-goers West, Travis Scott, Rita Ora, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky in attendance as well.

The show, which presented the Spring/Summer 2019 menswear collection, was soundtracked by a live band before West’s “I Thought About Killing You” rang through the speakers, marking Cudi’s appearance. Toward the tail end of the show, an instrumental rendition of West and Cudi’s “Ghost Town” also played before Abloh shared a long, celebratory embrace with West.

Though many of hip-hop’s superstars were in attendance, all eyes were on Abloh, the first black artistic director for Louis Vuitton since its inception 164 years ago.

Unsurprisingly, the pressure is not causing Abloh to waver. On Wednesday, the off-white frontman revealed the design for Vuitton’s sneaker collection via an Instagram post featuring A$AP Rocky and Playboi Carti. According to Sneaker News, the new drop has already been spotted all over Paris. Not only is Abloh carving a bigger space for hip-hop in the fashion community, he is also curating the onset of a brand new era in fashion history.