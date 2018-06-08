Another week, another album produced by Kanye West available to fans.

This time, Kids See Ghosts, the collaborative duo of Yeezy and Kid Cudi dropped their album of the same name on Friday (Jun. 8). The group’s listening party was streamed live from Los Angeles on the Wav app in a similar fashion to West’s album reveal for ye last week.

The artwork for the album was reportedly created by Takashi Murakami, who also designed Kanye’s Graduation cover art. The twosome have a musical history together; Cudi’s Man on the Moon I and II were released via the G.O.O.D Music label, and Yeezy appeared on both. Kid Cudi returned the favor and appeared on West’s album 808’s & Heartbreak as well as his recent track “Ghost Town” from ye.

Kanye has been keeping G.O.O.D on his promise to release new music through his label each week. First, Pusha T released DAYTONA, followed by ye and Kids See Ghosts. According to the timeline, Nas’ album is expected to drop on Jun. 15, and Teyana Taylor’s sophomore album should be here on Jun. 22.

Listen to Kids See Ghosts on all streaming platforms and check out the tracklist, in sequenced order, below.

“Feel the Love”

“Fire”

“4th Dimesnion feat. Louis Prima”

“FREEEE (Ghost Town Pt. 2)”

“Reborn”

“Kids See Ghosts”

“Cudi Montage”

CUDI CUDDER @KIDCUDI #KidsSeeGhosts pic.twitter.com/Xt6FoOqp00

— Natalie James (@NJinLA) June 8, 2018