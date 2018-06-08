It has been quite a busy week for Kim Kardashian in the world of politics. The reality television star recently met with President Donald Trump to discuss the release of Alice Marie Johnson, a woman who was serving a life sentence for a nonviolent drug crime. It was her first offense.

After several reports and a Mic documentary that detailed Johnson’s plight, Kardashian tacked herself to the mission to facilitate Johnson’s release and landed a meeting with Trump to sway his stance not only on Johnson’s case, but to take a deeper look at prison reform.

Shortly after their highly-publicized meeting, Johnson was granted clemency and immediately reunited with her family. In a Thursday interview with CNN (June 7), Kardashian answered questions on her meeting with Trump and if she believes she was used as a “political pawn.”

“I think – I think Kanye’s already given him legitimacy so I don’t – you know in that way,” he said. “I don’t think I would be used…and at the end of the day he heard me out. We got the job done. So I don’t think…like what could he really use me for?”

When asked what did she mean by saying Kanye West gave Trump “legitimacy,” Kardashian added that her husband “cosigned” Trump and that “he loves his personality…and it was very, very separate. Kanye obviously knew what I was doing and knew that I was working on it ahead of time. But, yes, when I hear that- and I’ve heard that – it doesn’t really phase me.”

In an interview with Mic, Johnson, 63, revisited the day of her release. “The moment that I found out that I was going to be free, and I heard my name being paged over the intercom, my case manager took me right in to make a legal call,” she described. “I had no idea what was about to take place.”

Good luck to Alice Johnson. Have a wonderful life! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2018

THREAD: @mic’s @kciesemier was on the scene when #AliceMarieJohnson took her first steps as a free woman. Later, they sat down to talk about the emotional process of finding out — and then being — freed from prison after serving more than 2 decades. pic.twitter.com/4PRNTXPDGJ — Mic (@mic) June 8, 2018