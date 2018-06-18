Motivated by her recent success in achieving clemency for Alice Marie Johnson, Kim Kardashian has decided to continue with her involvement in political affairs. On Saturday (June 16) the reality star sent out yet another pair of tweets in her strive to prison reform, this time addressed to Governor Edmund “Jerry” Brown of California. The tweets read, “Governor Brown, can you please test the DNA of Kevin Cooper?”

Three decades ago, Kevin Cooper was sentenced to death row in San Quentin State Prison for a triple homicide profiled to be committed by three white men. Though the evidence against Mr. Cooper has been in speculation since his arrest, Gov. Jerry Brown has halted any advances on further DNA testing that may support Cooper’s innocence.

According to New York Times writer, Nicholas Kristof, “the evidence of police tampering is overwhelming.” Not only did officers throw out bloody overalls that refuted their idea Cooper was the killer, “when lawyers working on Cooper’s appeal asked for DNA testing on a T-shirt believed to belong to the killer, the lab found Cooper’s blood on the shirt — but also something astonishing: The blood had test tube preservative in it! In other words, it appeared to have come from the supply of Cooper’s blood drawn by the police and kept in a test tube.”

In the tweets which can be seen below, Kim attached both a podcast and op-ed regarding the case from The New York Times in attempt to shed more light on the case.

