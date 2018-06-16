Kyrie Irving is publicly apologizing to Kehlani.

The Boston Celtics point guard posted a heartfelt message to his ex-girlfriend on Friday (June 15), roughly two years after using social media to accuse her of cheating on him with her former boyfriend, PartyNextDoor.

Airing out the relationship drama led to Kehlani being bullied online and attempting suicide in 2016. But it looks like the exes have cleared up the misunderstanding and forged a friendship built on forgiveness.

“I’m sorry, I know this is long [overdue]. I have to speak on this simply because I owe it to you and you deserve the world to see you for you and how beautiful you are inside and out, and not for the attachment to an emotional moment in time where we both had to grow up and learn about our hearts and our souls in a world that judges and adds on fictitious pressure,” Irving wrote calling social media a “monster of a platform.”

“I do not want anymore negative energy towards her in any way,” declared the 26-year-old professional athlete. “She did not cheat or intentionally hurt me, she actually did something extremely noble [and] respectful, but the fact that it’s still a lingering narrative is really outdated at this point and as I’m hearing about what people are doing to try and intentionally hurt her on my behalf is bulls**t. The lack of understanding of what we went through has bred a lot of unwarranted things happening and I want my supporters to really let her be the great soul I know she is whole heartedly.”

Later in the post, Irving reveals that Kehlani is still being bullied at her concerts, and takes responsibility for essentially mobilizing the mob of trolls that continue to attack her. “When it starts affecting real life progress, the s**t has to stop. I am responsible as a leader to guide the young males who follow me in a positive way, [and] this is long overdue.”

Irving closed out the message declaring his love for the Bay Area singer-songwriter, while making it clear that they are nothing more than platonic “besties.”

Kehlani responded to the post on The Shade Room’s Instagram account. “The dopest part about this was the acknowledgement of his responsibly of leading young men that love him [and] go hard for him, that he has a responsibility to put his foot down where he [sees] fit,” she wrote. “I appreciate it no matter how long it took.’’

Swipe below to read Irving’s full apology, and Kehlani’s response.