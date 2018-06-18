Kyrie Irving tried to clear the air for the second time on Friday (June 15) when he posted a heartfelt apology to Kehlani on Instagram. Then on Sunday (June 17), the Boston Celtics point guard explained the reason behind his post as well as his relationship status with the singer-songwriter. As to what spurred his decision, the NBA athlete stated that he was “protecting a close friend.”

“She’s an incredible person and I don’t want ever want to see anyone do anything harmful in her way,” he said. “I’ve heard from her and other people that people were coming to her shows and doing really obnoxious things and I don’t ever want to see anyone go through that, especially a female like that. She’s just incredibly special and I want the focus to be on her and her career.”

In the original post, Irving stated that he feels “responsible as a leader to guide the young males who follow [him] in a positive way.” When asked to elaborate, the 26-year-old wanted the world to know that he’s not just a ballplayer.

“I think that the idea of just inclusion shouldn’t just be an idea. It should be a lifestyle, no matter what. Sexuality, gender, race, it should all be equality at the end of the day…I really want to see the world be a better place and if I could do anything to change that and affect that then I’m going to do it.”

