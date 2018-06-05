Kyrie Irving is balling on the court and apparently on screen too. As the he gears up for the new film Uncle Drew, Pepsi tapped the Boston Celtics player to embody the character in an hilarious ad.

The 30-second video starts off with Irving in what appears to be ‘70s basketball garb completed with a full afro. Throughout the commercial decades of style and music flip and morph, until we get to Uncle Drew, Irving’s elderly alter ego. Pepsi seems to be truly living in the future.

Uncle Drew started off as a character who schooled the newbies in the game in 2012 that featured special guests and NBA talent of the past and present. He quickly became a fan favorite, leading to a feature film starring Tiffany Haddish, Lil Rel Howery and Nick Kroll.

Irving expanded on the process of Uncle Drew.

“Creating the Uncle Drew character with Pepsi and being a part of the creative process has been an incredible experience,” Irving said in a press release. “It is very humbling to see what this character has turned into and I’m excited to share what is next.”

Uncle Drew centers around a Harlem street baller Dax (Howery) who enters into a basketball tournament and convinces basketball legend “Uncle Drew” to join him for a chance to win the cash prize. Dax and Drew go on a road trip to wrangle up Drew’s old basketball team to prove age ain’t nothin’ but a number when it comes to balling.

Shaquille O’Neal, Chris Webber, Reggie Miller, Nate Robinson and Lisa Leslie also star in the movie.

It hits theaters everywhere June 29.

Check out the Pepsi ad up top and the trailer below.