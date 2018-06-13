Cincinnati rapper Lamb$ continues to make a name for himself in the hip-hop world. Coming off the release of Insominiac World Vol. 1, the 25-year-old spitter unleashes brand new music video for his vulnerable record titled, “My Pain,” which premiered on RIV.

Here, Lamb$ sits inside his SUV, and stands before a cross, as he muses over distractions and roadblocks that come with everyday life.

When asked whether or not “My Pain” was inspired by real life situations, Lamb$ said: “It was based on a year and a half or so of my life where I felt betrayed, was allowing drugs to get the best of me in certain situations.

One listen to Lamb$ Soundcloud page, it’s clear that the rookie rapper can run the gamut when it comes to different flows. The Cin-City rapper first garnered national attention in 2014, with the release of 5 Burds, and Fukk Karma. He’s clocked in studio hours with the likes of Shy Glizzy, Fat Nick, Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti (“2DOOR”), among others.

Also, in 2017 Lamb$ toured with Houston’s Maxo Kream.

[I learned] how important crowd interaction is, the importance of merch, and really staying true to yo self,” Lamb$ said during a brief interview. “Maxo doesn’t go out his comfort zone for nobody, he a real solid nigga.”

Check out Insomniac World Vol. 1 below.

