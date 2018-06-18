A handful of musicians and entertainers are set to open for Lauryn Hill during select dates of her Miseducation Tour.

M.I.A., A$AP Rocky, Nas, Big Boi, Santigold, SZA, Shabazz Palaces, Dave East, Raury, Bambaataa Marley, Dave Chappelle, De La Soul, Busta Rhymes, Tierra Whack, Kelela, Talib Kweli and many more are confirmed to perform with the “Ex-Factor” singer.

Hill’s tour supports the 20th anniversary of her solo album, The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill. The 1998 LP has stood the test of time, with the Grammy-winning album’s tracks receiving samples and interpolations from artists such as Drake, Cardi B, Lil B, Fabolous, Angel Haze and more. The tour kicks off Jul. 5 in Virginia Beach, Va. and concludes Oct. 5 in St. Louis, MO.

Check out the full list of show dates and their guest performers below.

07-05 Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater (with A$AP Rocky, Jo Mersa Marley)

07-08 Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live (with A$AP Rocky, Jo Mersa Marley)

07-11 Boston, MA – Blue Hills Bank Pavilion (with M.I.A., Busta Rhymes, Jo Mersa Marley)

07-13 Philadelphia, PA – Festival Pier (with M.I.A., Busta Rhymes, Tierra Whack, Jo Mersa Marley)

07-15 Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach (with M.I.A., Busta Rhymes, Jo Mersa Marley)

07-18 Toronto, Ontario – Budweiser Stage (with Santigold, Busta Rhymes, Dave East,Tierra Whack)

07-20 Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill (with Santigold, Busta Rhymes, Dave East, Bambaata Marley)

07-22 Chicago, IL – Pitchfork Music Festival

07-25 Charlotte, NC – CHarlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre (with Big Boi, Bambaata Marley, Raury)

07-26 Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater (with Big Boi, Bambaata Marley, Raury)

07-29 St. Petersburg, FL – Al Lang Stadium (with Big Boi, Dave East, Bambaata Marley)

07-31 Miami, FL – Bayfront Park Amphitheater (with Big Boi, De La Soul, Dave East, Bambaata Marley)

08-02 Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place (with Big Boi, Dave East, Bambaata Marley)

08-03 Atlanta, GA – State Bank Amphitheatre (with Big Boi, De La Soul, Victory)

08-05 Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium (with Big Boi, Dave East, Victory)

08-08 Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center (with Nas, Santigold, Victory)

09-07 Las Vegas, NV – The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel Las Vegas (with Nas, Protoje, Iman Omari)

09-09 San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (with Kelela, Protoje, Iman Omari)

09-12 Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum (with Nas, Santigold, Iman Omari)

09-14 Burnaby, British Columbia – Deer Lake Park (with Santigold, De La Soul, Iman Omari)

09-15 Kent, WA – ShoWare Center (with Santigold, De La Soul, Shabazz Palaces)

09-18 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl (with Dave Chappelle, De La Soul)

09-20 Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre (with SZA, De La Soul, Shabazz Palaces)

09-22 Phoenix, AZ – Comerica Theatre (with Santigold, Mr. Eazi, Tierra Whack)

09-24 Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheatre (with Nas, Talib Kwell, Tierra Whack)

09-26 Morrison, CO – Red Rock Amphitheatre (with Santigold, Talib Kwell, Shabazz Palaces)

09-29 Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre (with Patoranking, Shabazz Palaces)

09-30 Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory (with Patoranking, Shabazz Palaces)

10-03 New Orleans, LA – UNO Lakefront Arena (with Nas, Patoranking, Shabazz Palaces)

10-05 St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena (with Nas, Patoranking, Shabazz Palaces)