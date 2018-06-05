Game three of the NBA Finals kicks off Wednesday (June 6), and sports fans are on the edge of their seats to see who will come out as the victor. While only time will tell whether the Cleveland Cavaliers or the Golden State Warriors take home the ‘ship, one thing is final: neither team will accept Donald Trump’s invitation to visit the White House if they win. Lebron James and Steph Curry both confirmed their teams’s decisions in recent press conferences on June 5.

As you may know, it’s tradition for the president to extend invitations to the White House for the winning team, but the Cavs and the Warriors are reportedly telling Trump that he can keep it. “No matter who wins this series, no one wants the invite anyway,” Lebron stated. “It won’t be Golden State or Cleveland going.”

LeBron James shares his thoughts on the Philadelphia Eagles being uninvited to the White House.#NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/yeQOwXeMbG — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 5, 2018

Curry also weighed in on the matter, saying, “I’m pretty sure the way we handled things last year, we’ll stay consistent with that.” President Trump previously rescinded the White House invitation to Curry and the Warriors in 2017 after reports claimed the champions were hesitant.

James and Curry’s announcements come shortly after Trump called off the NFL’s Super Bowl champions, Philadelphia Eagles’ scheduled trip to Washington DC. The president cited the ongoing national anthem kneeling as reason for the change of heart. Of the decision, Lebron said: “You know, it’s a lot of things that we believe in as Americans that we don’t feel that he’s for. It’s a lot of people that believe that he’s not for the people or doing things that’s right by the people so that’s not surprising you know, hearing the news today with the Eagles.”

The NBA Finals continues at 9:00p.m. EST on June 6.