Actor, grammy-winning producer, and rising singer/songwriter Leon Thomas released his new single “Sunken Place” early this morning (June 28). Co-written by BZZY, “Sunken Place” was inspired by the box office hit, Get Out, as it centers around the feeling of being sunken, or deeply saddened, over a newly-ended relationship gone wrong.

“‘Sunken Place’ is a detailed look into a very dark time in my life after a really tough break up. It explains the struggle of being unable to move on,” Thomas said via email. “I also want to take the time to shout out Bizzy Crook for helping me co-write this song and Cooper Sebastian for designing the artwork.”

The song acts as the second single from his upcoming EP, Genesis, which will allow Thomas to showcase his skill set as a producer, singer, songwriter and rapper. Thomas is best known for his place in the Grammy-winning production duo, The Rascals. The duo, comprised of Leon and his partner, Khris Riddick Tynes, won the award for Best R&B Album back in 2015. Mentored by the R&B veteran, Babyface, Leon Thomas has worked with Post Malone, Arianna Grande, Ty Dolla $ign, Jessie Reyes and Toni Braxton.

Stream “Sunken Place” below.