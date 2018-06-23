On Wednesday (June 20), Bronx teen Lesandro Guzman-Feliz was fatally stabbed by a group of unidentified men after a reported dispute. He was 15 years old.

According to Pix 11, the teen tried to escape the five men by running into a deli in the Bronx’s Belmont area (East 183rd Street and Bathgate Avenue), but he was dragged out of the store and repeatedly attacked with a machete. He suffered stab wounds to the neck and the rest of his body. After the suspects fled the scene, Guzman-Feliz stumbled a few feet away from St. Barnabas Hospital where he was found soaked in blood. He died shortly after medical attention arrived. The New York Police Department (NYPD) is still searching for the assailants. The group of unmasked men’s motives remain unknown.

To cover funeral costs, the teen’s family created a GoFundMe page to assist with expenses. Guzman-Feliz, affectionately known as Junior, was described as a “good kid” by family and community members. “He was a good kid, always in my house, playing video games, playing with my kids, taking them to the park, always playing basketball…all the time,” an anonymous relative shared with the news site. Guzman-Feliz attended Dr. Richard Izquierdo Health and Science Charter School.

Shortly after Guzman-Feliz’s murder, a social media campaign titled #JusticeForJunior began to gain traction, calling for those who have information to step forward. A reward of $2,500 has also been announced. Once the news spread on social media, celebrities like Cardi B – who’s from the Bronx – expressed her condolences and highlighted the NYPD’s slow response to help the teen. “What piss me off the most is that these BX cops be harassing the sh*t outta people then they see a boy bleeding to death and ask what happen?” she wrote. “How bout you call the ambulance like ya be calling for back up when ya see ni**as smoking in front of a building!!!!!”