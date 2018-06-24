The vicious killing of 15-year-old Lesandro Guzman (Junior) Feliz has left many in his Bronx neighborhood panic-stricken. While police continue to search for the five unidentified men responsible for his murder, Junior’s family say they’ve received Facebook messages from men affiliated with the Trinitarios Dominican gang who admitted the teen was the victim of mistaken identity.

“They said, ‘We had the wrong person,’ ” Junior’s brother-in-law Derek Grullon told the New York Daily News. Grullon’s wife said she also received a similar message.

It hurts me every time I see a story like this in the news. I’m a father of four and couldn’t imagine losing any one of my own kids. The violence and hate needs to stop. There’s too much other stuff already going on in this world. #JusticeForJunior pic.twitter.com/OdMv9Vs1Uu — CC Sabathia (@CC_Sabathia) June 23, 2018

According to reports, the New York Police Department investigating the crime say the attack may be related to a sex tape circulating on social media in which a teen boy is rapping, and another boy is having sex with a girl. The girl reportedly has a shirt over her head.

Grullon, 19, said the messages were meant to prove Junior’s innocence.

On Wednesday night, (June 20) surveillance footage showed five men brutally attack Junior inside of the Cruz and Chiky Grocery store on the corner of E. 183rd St. and Bathgate Ave. in Belmont. The teen was then dragged outside where he was repeatedly stabbed with machetes. After the five men fled, Junior walked to a nearby hospital where he died of wounds.

At the time of this post, police are depending on the public’s help to capture the men responsible, but no one has been arrested.