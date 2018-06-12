Lil Kim Honored With Proclamation To New York City

Lil Kim was reportedly honored with a proclamation to New York City on Monday night (June 11). The legendary artist was reportedly honored by the New York City Council’s Black, Latino, and Asian Caucus (BLAC) as part of the annual African-American Music Appreciation Month that begin June 2018.

Bronx Councilman Andy King and other BLAC members reportedly gave the proclamation to Lil Kim at a quaint ceremony, honoring the artist’s contributions to hip-hop. “Today we are celebrating the 2018 power influencers, the African-American history month of music,” Councilman Andy King said. “All of you have done great work in the industry. We are so proud to host you this year.”

Along with the proclamation, Lil Kim also accepted the New York City 12th Council District Arts and Music Award and the city’s Power Of Influence Award. “I’m just gonna say this: Use us,” Lil Kim said as she accepted the proclamation. “Use us in the industry. We have a voice, and we wanna represent our town, our city. I wanna say thank you to… Mayor Bill de Blasio and everyone on the Council for coming and making this happen because it’s nice to be recognized and it’s nice when people—they recognize your worth, your talent.”

She also vowed to continue to support her community and complete charity work in the area. “At the same time, we wanna do anything that we can do to help you guys and help everyone from our town, our city and make it better,” she added. “Whatever we can do, use us. I’ve done charity work for many years, and now with me coming back, I’m gonna do charity work again. And I’m just gonna say: I am so happy and proud to be from Brooklyn.”

Video was taken during the event. Styles P and Maino were reportedly photographed standing by Kim’s side on the steps of City Hall. Other honorees included Dapper Dan and Angela Simmons. See footage from the event here.