During a red carpet event for the Boohoo clothing company on Thursday (June 21), Lil Kim was interviewed by Entertainment Tonight about her thoughts on Cardi B and Nicki Minaj. While the “Lighters Up” rapper’s relationship with Cardi is in good standing, her years-long rift with Nicki is still ongoing.

When the interviewer asked the Brooklyn native for her opinion on the “MotorSport” rappers’ presence in hip-hop today, Kim decided to pull a Mariah Carey. “Cardi is my girl!” Kim began. “I don’t know the other one. But Cardi is my girl and I’m so excited for my girl Cardi. I can’t wait for her to have the baby.”

Lil’ Kim says she “doesn’t know” Nicki Minaj as she praises Cardi B. 👀 pic.twitter.com/IlMPUSh6o9 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) June 22, 2018

In 2017, Kim stopped by HOT 97 to discuss her memories of Biggie Smalls, new music, and if there’s a chance of reconciliation between her and Nicki. The pair have traded diss tracks since 2010. “When there’s a lot of damage done, it could happen, but if it happens now, it’s about a check, about that bag,” Kim stated. Queen Bee also noted that Nicki reportedly had a chance to make amends, but “when you shun it, at one point, people are going to be like you’re phony.”