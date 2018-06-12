Lil Twist Fires Shots At G.O.O.D. Music Amid Drake Vs. Pusha T Beef

Pusha T and Drake’s rap beef may be over as far as the two artists are concerned, but some people still aren’t too happy about Pusha’s diss track “The Story of Adidon,” in which he laid out Drizzy’s dirty laundry. In fact, Young Money artist Lil Twist released two songs in which he responded to the past beef, firing shots at the G.O.O.D. Music team.

Lil Twist reportedly unleashed his first diss track, entitled “Message 2 G.O.O.D. Music” at the top of June 2018. It received negative reviews from fans, many of whom claimed the rapper should’ve kept his mouth shut.

Nevertheless, that didn’t stop the YM artist from releasing another diss track on Tuesday morning (June 12), entitled “Another Message to G.O.O.D. Music.” On the latest track, Twist addresses Pusha T, accusing him of being a snitch. “For that n***a Pusha T/I heard about Tony/Y’all was snitching in the streets/Y’all some b***hes in these streets/Snitching in your family/Y’all n***as all on the stand,” he raps. Twist also takes shots at G.O.O.D. Music associate Travis Scott by targeting his relationship with Kyie Jenner.

Although Twist may be looking out for his Young Money family, he is a little late to the party. Pusha T confirmed the rap beef was over with last week, not to mention, Kanye West and J. Prince also declared that the feud had been laid to rest.

Listen to Lil Twist’s two diss tracks below.