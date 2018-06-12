A 73-year-old man was found stabbed to death in his Bronx apartment (June 11). Authorities are now on the lookout for his killer, The New York Daily News reports.

Owen Dillard was a longtime resident of the Mott Haven section of the borough. The NYPD found his body inside his Beekman Ave. apartment reportedly after 8:30 p.m. Initially, he was found by his 60-year-old fiancée.

“We knew something happened,” neighbor Kathy Pagan said of the incident. “We saw (the fiancée) running, and we saw her daughter run over. We heard the yelling in the building.”

According to Dillard’s stepson Jesus Pagan, (who is not related to the source mentioned above), he recently won $10,000 from the lottery and was just diagnosed with cancer, but because he drove a 2017 Cadillac, people assumed he had money. He also used to lend out money and apparently this wasn’t the first time he’s won the lottery.

For members of the community, his death came as a very unpleasant surprise considering how well loved he was in the neighborhood. “He looked pretty good. He was in good shape, happy. He’s always like that,” Pagan said. “I feel bad. I’m sorry for his death. I know the man a very long time. … He seen us grow up, he watched over us.”