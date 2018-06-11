Lupe Fiasco Works Out His New Toy On “I Got A New Mic”

Fans are eagerly waiting for Lupe Fiasco’s forthcoming album, DROGAS Waves, the follow-up to 2017’s DROGAS Light.

In effort to stay fit, Cool Boy Lu’ tests his mic over DJ Premier’s (Nas) “Nas is Like” instrumental for a freestyle dubbed, “I Got a New Mic.” Here, the Tetsuo & Youth rapper follows his customary formula by running rap gamut with lines about social issues, wack rappers and slick witticisms.

“Where the popos white as ghost clothes/It ain’t good always where Jane Goodall stays/Coolest little black kid, livin’ in the ghetto/Hmm… feelin’ like livin’ in Soweto,” raps Lupe.

In other Lupe news, the organic intellectual rapper took to Twitter to voice his his two cents (Lupe’s Tweets have been deleted) on Drake’s controversial blackface picture, which Pusha T brought to light on his diss record, “The Story Adidon”.

“Not defending or deflecting, but did you see the whole picture,” Lupe asked. “It’s two pictures you know. You do know that right? That it’s two pictures.” He continued: “Yes it’s two pictures of 6 in blackface… The one Pusha has as the cover is connected to another one, but it’s cropped off. The one you saw is happy; the other is dark and sad. Both together actually presents a powerful duality of representation and race and its expectations on art.”

“Last time I checked 6 was a mix of 2 of the most hated races on earth, ” Lupe added. Made an artistic gesture in those photos. Pusha let Ye put a stolen photo of Queen Whitney at her worst as an album cover as an artistic gesture. I can see validity in both.”

Stream “I Got a New Mic” below.

