Authorities in Georgia are on the hunt for an unidentified man who allegedly stole $60,000 worth of gas, the Atlanta-Journal Constitution reports.

The fuel thief reportedly used fake IDs to get “fraudulent credit cards” that authorities claim he used to pilfer around 20,000 gallons of fuel and loaded into a white Ford F-150 truck. Police believe that the stolen gas is being sold at a discounted price.

“He’s been coming in with these fraudulent credit cards, making purchases and then filling up this large tank in the back of the truck, which can hold several hundred gallons at a time,” Fairborn Police Chief Anthony Bazidlo told Atlanta’s WSB-TV.

Police are looking for this man, they say he opened up several gasoline credit card accounts with fake I.D’s & has stolen about 20,000 gallons of gas in several different metro Atlanta cities. EXCLUSIVE Story at 5pm on Ch2 pic.twitter.com/7eOMO0HWdG

It’s unclear if the man is working alone, or with a partner. In another incident a man in a white truck ran over gas station owner who apparently attempted to confront him for stealing gas. A portion of the assault was caught on camera.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, gas has already hit an average of $3.00 per gallon. The number is projected to see a slight dip by January 2019.

