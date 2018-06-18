A 24-year-old is expected to experience memory loss after being struck by an SUV while trying to get a woman’s phone number. Khorey Rice’s stepmother spoke with The New York Post and said he saw a young woman on a Chelsea Street when he was struck. Doctors at Bellevue Hospital placed Rice in a medically induced coma to allow his brain to heal.

“They said he’ll be there [in the ICU] for at least four weeks and that when he wakes up he might not remember anything,” Shaleen Butler said.

Rice was hit early Saturday morning (June 16) on West 18th Street near 10th Avenue after speaking to the woman. Butler described the state of her stepson’s wounds saying the scars left are sizable “He’s got stitches in the back of his head like a ‘V,’ like this,” she said.

Law enforcement said the driver, Shenouda Gad, 29, of Jersey City, has been charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and hit Rice while her license was suspended.

Rice was described him as “shy” and “not aggressive.” with women.

“It’s not like he has ten girlfriends,” Butler told The Post. “I was surprised when I heard he was talking to somebody. She must have looked really nice.”