Quality Control’s Newest Signee Marlo Delivers A “Freestyle” Video

During the fourth quarter of 2017, Quality Control introduce their new artist, Marlo. The rookie rapper shared his freshmen mixtape dubbed, The Wire, a 13-song effort that finds the 9th Ward MC sharing his inner thoughts and come-up from the mud.

With his sights set on conquering the music world, Marlo falls through today with brand new visuals for “Freestyle.” Here, the brief freebie finds the newcomer inside the studio sparring on the mic by unloading braggadocio and codes of the underworld.

Quality Control is beset with crop of hungry wolves as well as hip-hop stars Migos and Lil Yachty. In more QC news, newcomer Lil Baby recently stopped by VIBES’s HQ to discuss his recently released effort Harder than Ever, as well as his plans for the future.

“Everything aligning perfectly, but it’s still hard work,” Lil Baby said. “My story is going to be completely different than someone else’s story in terms of hard work. What I might feel like is hard work, another person is dying to do. This date, this state, day-to-day. To me, that’s hard work ’cause I’m up, phone ringing, ain’t getting no sleep. I got this title now, I got to answer to this, they calling. It becomes a lot on your shoulders. It’s a job—it’s a career at that. So there’s a lot with it.”

“I’m changing every day as far as this rap thing,” Baby said when asked about growing as an artist. “I’m learning new things. I’m getting bigger by the day. So, I can’t even give you a game plan or blueprint or nothing. I couldn’t. I don’t even know how it’s gonna go. But I’m going to shoot for the stars for sure, though.”

Check out Marlo’s “Freestyle” above, and stream The Wire below.

