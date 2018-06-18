Grammy-nominated artist Marsha Ambrosius recently dropped powerful visuals for her latest single “Old Times” on June 18.

The RiskaTakerz-directed video features Ambrosius’ sultry vocals as she reminds her love of their longtime romance. The video explores their narrative throughs images of family moments and other scenes alluding to police brutality and current events.

“Old Times” comes off of Marsha’s upcoming third album NYLA, which is due on Sept. 14. NYLA will feature production by Focus, Stereotypes, and Harmony Samuels. The project will serve as a follow up to 2014’s Friends & Lovers. Of the album’s creative process, Ambrosius stated: “I had a lot of pent up energy, and channeling all of the energy into the music is what helped save my sanity. Poems turned into melodies and then a bunch of songs, which was like my personal therapy in a sense.” She goes on, “From beginning to end, it’s me letting go of everything I wanted to let go of in my life and experiencing things all over again through Nyla’s eyes.”

Check out the music video for “Old Times” above.