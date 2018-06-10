Martin Shkreli Claims To Have Possession Of Drake’s Response To Pusha T

Martin Shkreli continues boasts about his alleged connections in the hip-hop world. This time around, the former fund manager claims to have an USB containing Drake’s response to Pusha T’s diss record, “The Story of Adidon.”

The New Jersey native asked a friend announce the news on Facebook.

I’m pleased to hear Lil Wayne’s Carter V will be released soon and his litigation has been settled. It is a great addition to his already impressive corpus. Additionally, I am pleased to report my offices have received an unmarked USB disk containing what appears to be unpublished and newly created tracks by Drake, referencing recent events with respect to Pusha-T and Kanye West. There are 10 tracks and some appear to be demo tracks by an unnamed artist to inspire a forthcoming, fully-produced “disrespect” musical piece. I would normally share a snippet as I have in the past but my present situation negates this possibility. (Posted by a friend)

Shkreli does have powerful connections in the hip-hop world, though. He was recently forced to forfeit Lil Wayne’s The Carter V, and Wu-Tang Clan’s Once Upon a Time in Shaolin.

Back in August 2017, Shkreli was convicted on charges of securities fraud and conspiracy. He’s currently serving a seven year prison sentence. A month after his conviction, Shkreli took to Facebook to threaten Hilary Clinton by offering $5,000 to any person who nabbed a strand of her hair during her book tour.