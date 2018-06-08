Get excited Marvel fanatics. The comic brand has reportedly teamed up with Vans sneakers for a new collection in support of your favorite superheroes, and the line is actually affordable.

The Marvel x Vans collection includes a number of classic sneaker styles – high-tops, slip-ons, and sandals – inspired by several Marvel characters. The collection features prints from Captain America, Spider-Man, The Hulk, Thor, Black Panther, Iron Man, and Deadpool. The women of Marvel will also be represented in the new collection, including Black Widow, Medusa, Scarlet Witch, Storm, and more.

In addition to footwear, Vans will also be introducing Marvel-inspired apparel and accessories, including t-shirts, jackets, and backpacks.

Thankfully, the collection won’t cost you too much. The shoes range anywhere from $24 to $75, depending on the style. Custom designs will cost more at $100. The Marvel x Vans collection is current sold online here. Check out some of the cools items below.