The deed is done. Musician and Oscar-nominated actress Mary J. Blige is officially divorced from her estranged husband, Kendu Issacs.

According to Page Six, the former couple reached a financial settlement back in March for an undisclosed amount. However, their shared assets still need to be divided.

As chronicled in the news, Blige and Issac’s split was a messy one. In June 2017, she was ordered to pay $30,000 in monthly spousal support; Issacs initially asked for $100K monthly, which was denied in court.

Reports loomed that Blige believed that Issacs, who she was married to for 12 years, was a “con artist” who was obsessed with her fortune. She also accused him of cheating on her. Isaacs threatened to expose the truth about his relationship after the Strength Of A Woman singer’s performance at the 2017 BET Awards.

Blige spoke to Variety about her divorce in September 2017, stating that she was trying to keep her spirits up because the split was “designed to kill [her].”

“I’m living. I’m not happy about a lot of things. I thought someone loved me, right?” she said. “Turns out, he was a con artist and he didn’t, and now he’s coming after me for all my money. When you come out of something like that, you realize you were never the one. There was someone else that was his queen. I got played. I got suckered.”

Hopefully this is the true end of their saga.