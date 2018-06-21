Mary J. Blige To Star In Horror Film About White Cops Haunted After Killing Black Child

Mary J. Blige is continuing her Hollywood takeover, but this time she’s entering the horror film genre. The actress has reportedly been cast to star in an upcoming racially-charged horror feature called Body Cam, and the plot is next-level scary, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Body Cam is being described as a blend of Jordan Peele’s Get Out and 2012’s End of Watch, starring Jake Gyllenhaal. The movie reportedly depicts a group of LAPD officers who are being haunted by an evil spirit that is tied to the murder of a black kid, whom was killed by two white cops. The officers were caught committing the crime on body cam footage, which they later destroyed to cover up the murder.

Blige will reportedly play a police officer who is haunted by visions of the murder and compelled to find the truth. It is unclear who will be starring alongside Blige, but Imperial Dreams’ Malik Vitthal has reportedly signed on to direct the upcoming film. The script was written by Nicholas McCarthy and John Ridley.

The new thriller will mark Blige’s first starring role. The actress previously nabbed major Oscars recognition for her supporting role in Mudbound. She made history as the first person to be nominated for an Oscar for both an acting performance and original song.

In addition to Body Cam, Blige is gearing up to appear in the Netflix series, entitled The Umbrella Academy about a disbanded group of superheroes. It’s unclear when Body Cam will premiere at this time. Stay tuned for more details.