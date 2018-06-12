Musically, Maxwell has been M.I.A. The Grammy Award winning singer’s last album was 2016’s blackSUMMER’s night. However, last week, Max took to his Instagram account to tease a new song titled, “We Never Saw it Coming.”

This week, the 45-year-old crooner decided to release the slow-burning ballad–in conjunction with Tidal, who will also debut a short film titled, The Glass House. Over the piano-led record, Maxwell croons about being caught-off guard emotionally, as well as being blindsided by relationships.

THE GLASS HOUSE #WNSIC A post shared by Maxwell (@maxwell) on Jun 8, 2018 at 11:08am PDT

Maxwell’s debut album Urban Hang Suite, was released in 1996. He’s often credited with launching the “Neo Soul” era. Since his rookie debut, Maxwell has spent decades crafting unique love, mental and spiritual ballads.

Also back in 2017, Maxwell released the remix to his hit song “Gods.”

