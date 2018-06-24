Just two months after his release from prison, Meek Mill reportedly performed a new single “Stay Woke” with Miguel at the 2018 BET Awards on June 24. The powerful performance addressed mass incarceration and gun violence.

Miguel joined Meek on stage for the powerful performance. He was seen wearing a hoodie of deceased rapper XXXTentacion, who was recently shot and killed while leaving a motorsports lot. On stage, a number of actors reenacted different acts of gun violence and an endless cycle of prison in the criminal justice.

Meek originally expressed his gratitude for BET giving him the opportunity to perform earlier this month. “Looking forward to returning to the stage to perform at this year’s BET Awards and BET Experience,” Meek said via a statement to Billboard. “I wouldn’t be here without all my amazing fans who have supported me more than ever these last few months, so this year’s BET Experience concert at Staples Center is going to be extra special. Can’t wait to see y’all there. And of course, love to everyone at BET for always being a great partner and always supporting me.”

Last month, Meek Mill also performed at Miami’s Rolling Loud Festival as a surprise guest. During his surprise set, he performed crowd favorites such as “Dream and Nightmares” and “I’ma Boss.”

In addition to Meek, Nicki Minaj, Migos, Janelle Monae, and more performed at this year’s BET Awards. Check out Meek’s performance in the video above, and check out everything else you missed online here.