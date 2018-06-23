Meek Mill Teases “Stay Woke” Videos Ahead Of BET Awards Performance

Since his prison release in April, Meek Mill has conducted various interviews on the nation’s criminal justice system, his decade-long stint with probation, and how he plans to fight against the system for those still within. Throughout the Q&As, the Philadelphia native remained tight-lipped when the topic of new music came up, until now.

With the BET Awards one day away (June 24), the 31-year-old artist took to his social media platforms to tease an alleged project or song titled “Stay Woke.” The phrase has been spotted on billboards in Los Angeles and was accompanied by two videos that present facts on the prison industrial complex.

“How can I pledge allegiance to the flag/When they killing all our sons, all our dads?” text for the video reads as police sirens blare in the background. “They told us to hate each other before we learn to walk.” Meek also partnered with Puma to sell t-shirts with “Stay Woke” written on it. The proceeds went to Gathering for Justice along with a $10,000 donation made by Meek. It’s rumored that Meek will unveil the premise behind “Stay Woke” during his award show performance.

#staywoke A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on Jun 22, 2018 at 5:25pm PDT

CREDIT: Courtesy Photo

The BET Awards premieres on Sunday (June 24) at 8 p.m. EST on BET.